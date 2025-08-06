Open Menu

Power Division Opposes KE’s Tariff Adjustment Decision, Files Review Petition In NEPRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Power Division opposes KE’s tariff adjustment decision, files review petition in NEPRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Power Division Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the Power Division had already filed a review petition with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) against the recent Karachi Electric tariff adjustment decision.

Responding to various questions raised in the National Assembly, the minister said the ministry was committed to pursuing the matter for an early decision, adding that the Power Division categorically opposed the increase in the tariff.

“If this amount accumulates over the coming years, it could run into hundreds of billions of rupees,” he said, and added that the ministry would oppose the adjustment at every stage.

Kanju expressed the hope that NEPRA would deliver justice in the matter, reaffirming that the Power Division would continue to safeguard the public interest in electricity tariff decisions.

APP/raz-rzr

