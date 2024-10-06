Open Menu

Power Division Refutes News Item About Setting Up New Power Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Power Division refutes news item about setting up new power plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division on Sunday strongly refuted a news item appeared in a section of press about setting up of 1200 MW new power plant in Layyah District.

“The Power Division refutes the claim that a new 1200MW power plant in Layyah District is being installed in the public sector, as reported in The Express Tribune on 6th October 2024,” said a statement issued here.

“This news is incorrect and misleading. No such project is being undertaken by the Government at this time,” it further said.

The government is committed to its ongoing initiatives to enhance efficiency in the power sector, rather than adding unnecessary capacity.

Related Topics

October Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

15 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

24 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

24 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

24 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

24 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

24 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

24 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

24 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

24 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

24 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan