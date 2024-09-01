Power Division refutes news item about summoning owners of IPPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Power Division on Sunday strongly refuted news item airing on various tv channels about summoning the IPPs owners by the investigation committee.

“There is no truth in the news about summoning the owners of IPPs by the investigation committee,” said a clarification issue by the Power Division here.

It further said that the owners of IPPs were not invited by the inquiry committee.