Power Division rejects news regarding electricity shortfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Power Division on Saturday rejected the news published in section of press regarding shortfall of electricity in the country.

Spokesperson Power Division Zafar Yab Khan said in a statement that there was no shortfall of electricity at all in the country.

He said that today, overall power demand in the country remains at 14293 megawatts.

While 14350 MW power was available in the system, adding that shortfall was zero. He said that all the distributor companies are taking electricity as per their needs.