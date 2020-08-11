Power Division starts reviewing DISCOs performances on monthly basis: Omar

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Power Division has started to review performance of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) on monthly basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Tuesday said that Power Division has started to review performance of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) on monthly basis.

Efficiency of the power sector could only be improved through provision of best facilities to consumers, prompt redressal of complaints, availability of transformers, action against corruption, reduction in line losses and improvement in recoveries, the minister said in a tweet.