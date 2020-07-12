Power Division strongly refutes K-Electric claims about non-provision of fuel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division on Sunday strongly refuted K-Electric claims that non-provision of fuel by the Federal government was cause of power load-shedding in Karachi.

Giving the reference of K-Electric CEO and his team meeting held on July 11 at Governor House with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, PM Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, PM Special Assistant on Power Syed Shahzad Qasim, the Spokesman said the K-Electric CEO conceded that 290 MMCFD gas was being provided to the company. The team took immediate steps resulting additional power generation, said a statement issued here.

The Spokesman said it was tantamount to keep the people of Karachi in dark despite provision of additional gas to K-Electric by the government.

Giving reference of the high profile meeting, the spokesperson further said double standard of the company could also be gauged from the fact that the K-Electric top management conceded that the company was receiving 80 per cent furnace oil due to special support of Petroleum Division.

Moreover, the K-Electric also conceded in the meeting that the company system could not draw more than 750 MW despite availability of 800 MW from national grid system.

The spokesman said it reflected that the company did not make investment in improving power distribution system. Now, the K-Electric would take years to upgrade power distribution system for drawing more electricity from national grid system, he further said.

He said the K-Electric also conceded in the said meeting that the company system has to face 100MW-200MW shortage during peak time, forcing to carry out force load-shedding.

The spokesman said the federal government has offered to provide 1000 MW to K-Electric but the company has to set up 500kV grid for it beside investment in the system.

He further said it was also decided in the meeting that the federal government would provide additional 500 ton furnace oil to K-Electric for running its old Bin Qasim Power Plant.

It was also decided that gas would be provided to Korangi power plant for generating additional 200 MW which would help reduce load-shedding duration.

Under long term measures, the Spokesperson said the federal government would upgrade the existing distribution lines of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) so that additional 300 MW could be provide to K-Electric.

However, he said it would take 8-10 months and summary for Cabinet Committee on Energy was being prepared in this regard.

Under the long term, steps were being taken to energize 500 kV Dhabeji Grid Station by March 2022 and 500 kV K2/K3 grid stations by March 2023.

He said the Power Division would take all such steps to facilitate K-Electric specially the people of Karachi.

Comprehensive strategy would also be planned for provision of fuel, the spokesman said.