Power Division Suspends Training Activities, Katcheries To Avoid Large Public Gathering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 03:04 PM

The Power Division has directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and all attached departments to suspend training activities and open Katcheries immediately besides taking precautionary measures in view of Coronavirus (COVID-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Power Division has directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and all attached departments to suspend training activities and open Katcheries immediately besides taking precautionary measures in view of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A specially meeting on taking precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 was held here with Secretary Power Irfan Ali in the chair, said a press release issued here Monday.

It was directed that all training activities currently going in the DISCOs and entities be immediately suspended and the officers be asked to report to their concerned places of posting.

All the open Katcheries across the country are suspended till betterment of situation in wake of avoiding public gatherings.

It was directed to hold special meeting with WAPDA hospitals Medical Superintendents at each DISCOs level to make special arrangements for test and isolation wards.

The secretary power will himself talk to chairman WAPDA on the issues.

It was directed to instruct the officers, employees especially those in the field to avoid physical contact with people. All the complaint center may be provided with hand sanitizers, soaps and masks with disposable gloves to the employees.

All the filed employees will also be provided masks and disposal gloves. All head offices and other and offices where public dealing is frequent will be provided with thermal scanners. Toilets and baths must be kept clean round the clock.

It was directed to conduct meetings which are essential with essential staff required for the meeting avoiding unnecessary gatherings. It was directed to avoid creating panic and the field activities must not suffer from the precautionary measures.

It was further directed that the information regarding precautionary measures be provided to all the employees along with instructions issued by the government of Pakistan.

It was directed to post the directions on web portal and other forums including WhatsApp groups. It was also directed that the labour unions (CBAs) may also be effectively engaged to utilized them for awareness of the employees.\It was also directed that wherever possible video link meeting may be preferred over physical meeting.

All the above arrangements for safety and security of employees will be ensured withing 24 hours.

The meeting was attended by all Additional and Joint Secretaries, CEOs of DISCOs, AEDB, CPPA, MDs NEECA and PPIB and other officials.

