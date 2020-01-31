Power Division to introduce economical electricity units into system: Senate body told

Sub-Committee on Power Friday expressed displeasure over the figures presented to the body regarding losses and recoveries of DISCOs and termed its an attempt to mislead the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Sub-Committee on Power Friday expressed displeasure over the figures presented to the body regarding losses and recoveries of DISCOs and termed its an attempt to mislead the committee.

The meeting of the Senate Sub-Committee on Power was chaired by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz.

The meeting was attended by Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Siraj ul Haq and senior officers from the Power division, NEPRA along with all concerned.

The committee was informed that during the previous year losses incurred by DISCOs improved by 0.61 percent.

Senator Syed Shibli Faraz expressed regret that even the managing boards of DISCOs had not been revamped.

He emphasized that NEPRA should play a proactive role in protecting the rights of people of the country. He underscored the need for effective coordination of power division.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak stressed the need for outsourcing the power divisions to improve performance.

He was of the views that installation of smart metering was not a solution to the "Kunda".

Senator Siraj-Ul-Haq asserted that the common man must not be burdened by fuel prices adjustment.

The committee was also informed that the power division had planned to introduce economical electricity units into the system.