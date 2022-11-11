Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

(@Abdulla99267510)

In a written reply, the Power Division said government attaches the highest priority to avoid load shedding. It said the government prioritized utilization of local fuel based plants to reduce power shortfall.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that power generation capacity is sufficient in the country to meet the load demand.

Similarly, bottlenecks for imported fuel-based plants are also being removed to maintain smooth supply chain.

In another other written reply, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that our Missions abroad remain continuously engaged with the local governments to facilitate and assist overseas Pakistanis, including those who are illegally living in various countries.

The House will now again meet on Monday at 5 p.m