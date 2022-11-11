UrduPoint.com

Power Generation Capacity Sufficient In Country To Meet Load Demand, NA Told

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

In a written reply, the Power Division said government attaches the highest priority to avoid load shedding. It said the government prioritized utilization of local fuel based plants to reduce power shortfall.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2022) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that power generation capacity is sufficient in the country to meet the load demand.

In a written reply, the Power Division said government attaches the highest priority to avoid load shedding. It said the government prioritized utilization of local fuel based plants to reduce power shortfall.

Similarly, bottlenecks for imported fuel-based plants are also being removed to maintain smooth supply chain.

In another other written reply, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that our Missions abroad remain continuously engaged with the local governments to facilitate and assist overseas Pakistanis, including those who are illegally living in various countries.

The House will now again meet on Monday at 5 p.m

Related Topics

Load Shedding National Assembly Government P

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

2 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.