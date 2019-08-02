UrduPoint.com
Power Generation Exceeded At Tarbela Power Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 06:37 PM

Power generation exceeded at Tarbela power station

The power generation at Tarbela power station has exceeded the production target and it was now being generated at all the 17 production units

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The power generation at Tarbela power station has exceeded the production target and it was now being generated at all the 17 production units.

The inflow of water at the dam has exceeded 3,00,000 cusecs. High level flood was recorded at Ghazi and the water storage capacity of the dam was left by 16 feet.

According to Public Relation Department of Tarbela dam, currently the power production at the dam is 4898 MW thereby recording the increase of 10 MW than its target as all its production units including Tarbela fourth extension project are generating power.

Currently, the inflow and outflow of water is 323900 cusec and 268600 cusec respectively whereas the water level at the dam is 1534 feet with storage capacity of 16 feet.

