Power generation from Tarbela Dam reduced to 342 MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The power generation from Tarbela Dam has reduced to 34 megawatt due to closure of thirteen power generation plants owing to decreased water inflow in the lake. According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to the decreased water inflow 13 power generation units of the dam have been shut down while only 4 units of the dam are working.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 63 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded 1477.55 feet.

The shortage in the Tarbela Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.Today 16300 cusec feet water inflow was recorded while outflow reduced 8000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.