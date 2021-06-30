UrduPoint.com
Power Generation Of Tarbail Dam Decreasing Continuously

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Power generation of Tarbail dam decreasing continuously

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbail dam further reduced to 1299 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir also decreased to 1431.10 feet.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water inflow on Wednesday was recorded at 116000 cusecs feet while the outflow was 1313300 and the water level of the reservoir remained at 1431.10 feet.

Today 10 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 1299 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shut down.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

It is also expected that owing to the upcoming rainy season and melting of glaciers the water inflow in the Tarbaila dam reservoir would increase and would raise the power generation of the dam.

Water supply from Khanpur dam reservoir to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was also threatened owing to the dry weather in Hazara division where the water level of Khanpur lake has also dropped and only 16 feet above dead level if the situation persists then water supply to the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be suspended.

According to the Khanpur dam officials, today the water level of the reservoir was recorded 1926 feet while the dead level of the lake is 1910 feet.

Today water inflow in the dam was recorded 84 cusecs feet while the outflow was 194 cusec feet.

