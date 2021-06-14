Power generation of Tarbail dam increased to 2521 MW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbaila Dam Monday, power generation increased to 2521 megawatts while the water level has been recorded at 1458.85.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 65 feet above dead level which is 1458.

85 feet, where 16 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 2521 megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 216600 cusec and outflow 130000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 600 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.