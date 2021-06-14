UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generation Of Tarbail Dam Increased To 2521 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:11 PM

Power generation of Tarbail dam increased to 2521 MW

After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbaila Dam Monday, power generation increased to 2521 megawatts while the water level has been recorded at 1458.8

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbaila Dam Monday, power generation increased to 2521 megawatts while the water level has been recorded at 1458.85.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 65 feet above dead level which is 1458.

85 feet, where 16 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 2521 megawatts electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 216600 cusec and outflow 130000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 600 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Ghazi

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Goes on Sale Nationwide

12 minutes ago

Junta trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to hear first tes ..

1 minute ago

Rights Group Tells Myanmar Military to Stop Arrest ..

1 minute ago

People lauds pro people budget

1 minute ago

NATO Leaders to Welcome Chance to Meet With Biden ..

4 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says China Not NATO's 'Adversary,' 'Cl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.