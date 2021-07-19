Power generation of Tarbaila dam reduced to 2220 megawatts

Power generation of Tarbaila dam Monday reduced to 2220 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir after a slight increase reached 1464.58 feet

Tarbaila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbaila dam Monday reduced to 2220 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir after a slight increase reached 1464.58 feet.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, today the water inflow increased to 221000 cusecs feet due to monsoon heavy downpour while the outflow was 135000 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1464.58 feet.

Today 14 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 2220 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and three of them were shut down.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Water inflow in the dam also increased during the last few days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat and heavy downpour in the Hazara division, water level in the Tarbaila dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.