Power generation of Tarbaila dam reduced to 480 MW

(@FahadShabbir)

11 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has reached its lowest during the current season

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :11 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has reached its lowest during the current season.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of Tarbaila dam remained 1503.21 feet and rapidly decreasing on daily basis owing to the low water inflow in the dam.

Ten power generation units were producing only 480 megawatts of electricity and they were also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials said owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 4888 megawatts to only 480 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 26000 cusecs and outflow was 40000 cusecs feet. Dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water they have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that 500 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.