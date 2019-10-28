UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generation Of Tarbaila Dam Reduced To 515 MW

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:05 PM

Power generation of Tarbaila Dam reduced to 515 MW

Ten power generation plants of Tarbaila dam Monday closed owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Ten power generation plants of Tarbaila dam Monday closed owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level.

According to the Dam officials, owing to the decreased water inflow 10 power generation units of the dam has been shut down and 515 megawatts of electricity has also been produced while only 7 units of the dam are working.

Water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 25 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded 1525.83 feet.

Shortage in the Tarbaila Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.

Today 29800 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow remained on 30000 cusec which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Agriculture Dam Ghazi

Recent Stories

Zeeshan Malik’s unbeaten double century, Umar Am ..

6 minutes ago

Provision of quality health services among Govt's ..

1 minute ago

S.Africa deputy president lauds relationship with ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Plans to Sign 'Phase One' of China Trad ..

1 minute ago

Brexit Delay Gives UK Parliament Confidence to Sup ..

1 minute ago

No Int'l Presence Expected at Syrian Constitutiona ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.