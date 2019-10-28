Power generation of Tarbaila Dam reduced to 515 MW

Ten power generation plants of Tarbaila dam Monday closed owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level

According to the Dam officials, owing to the decreased water inflow 10 power generation units of the dam has been shut down and 515 megawatts of electricity has also been produced while only 7 units of the dam are working.

Water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 25 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded 1525.83 feet.

Shortage in the Tarbaila Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.

Today 29800 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow remained on 30000 cusec which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.