Power generation of Tarbaila Dam reduced to 650 MW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Eleven power generation plants of Tarbaila dam Saturday closed owing to decreased water inflow in the lake which also reduced the water level in the reservoir.

According to the Tarbail Dam officials, owing to the decreased water inflow 11 power generation units of the dam has been shut down and only 605 megawatts of electricity has also been produced while only 6 units of the dam are working.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 70 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded 1480.92 feet. The shortage in the Tarbaila Lake reservoir would affect both power generation and the agriculture sector.

Today 21600 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow reduced from 55000 cusecs to 50000 cusecs which was discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.