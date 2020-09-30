UrduPoint.com
Power Generation Of Tarbala Dam Reduced To 2500 MW

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:51 AM

Tarbela dam reservoir Wednesday started a slight decrease in water level after a decrease in the temperatures and on Wednesday it remained 1547.14 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 2500 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020) :Tarbela dam reservoir Wednesday started a slight decrease in water level after a decrease in the temperatures and on Wednesday it remained 1547.14 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 2500 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, 13 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 3297 megawatts electricity and four units were shut down.

On Wednesday water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded 66800 cusecs feet while outflow remained 85000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 850 cusecs feet water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Glaciers in the northern areas of Pakistan are the main source of water for the Tarbela dam reservoir those start melting as temperature increase in June and lasts till August. The upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan and Hazara division have received the first snowfall of the year which decreased the temperatures in northern areas.

