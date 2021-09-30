Power generation of Tarbela Dam decreased to 3044 MW

(@FahadShabbir)

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Despite the decline in the water level of the Tarbela Dam reservoir, the power generation has remained stable which was 3044 megawatts.

On Thursday, the water level of the Tarbela Dam was recorded at 1511.95 feet.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow once again started reducing and today it was 80000 cusec feet while 15 power generations units out of 17 were working with full capacity and two power units were shutdown.

The water inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir remained 80000 cusec feet and outflow was 110,000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1511.95 feet.

It was also disclosed that today 70 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.