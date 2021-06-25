UrduPoint.com
Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Decreases To 2044 MW

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam Friday decreased to 2044 megawatts which were improved in last week and crossed 3000 MW.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of Tarbela dam decreased and remained 50 feet above dead level which is 1442.

15 feet, where 12 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 2044 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either while five power generation units were shut down.

Water inflow in the dam was 110300 cusecs and outflow 155000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

