Power generation of Tarbela dam increased to 3698 MW

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam Thursday power generation increased to 3698 megawatts while the water level has been recorded 1464.05.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of the Tarbela dam remained 72 feet above the dead level which is 1464.

05 feet, where 16 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 3698 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 159990 cusecs and outflow 155000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the increase in water inflow we have also increased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for irrigation.