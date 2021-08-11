Power generation of Tarbela dam reaches 4468 MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The power generation of Tarbela Dam Wednesday reached 4468 megawatts while after heavy rains in upper parts of the Hazara and Northern areas Tarbela Dam reservoir rapidly approaching towards its maximum storage capacity which was recorded 1541 feet, only 9 feet below the maximum storage capacity.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the increased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 165100 cusec and outflow was 160,000 cusec which increased the water level of the dams to 1541 feet.

Today, 16 power generation units out of 17 were working with full capacity and were producing 4468 megawatts of electricity while one power generation unit of the dam was closed. It was also disclosed that 800 cusec water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

It is expected that during the next few days Tarbaila Dam reservoir would reach its maximum capacity which was 1550 feet.