Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reaches Its Maximum Level Of The Year

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:42 PM

Owing to increase in water inflow on Monday power generation level of Tarbela Dam has reached at its maximum level of 4890 Megawatts as all 17 hydropower generation units of the Dam have been working properly

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Owing to increase in water inflow on Monday power generation level of Tarbela Dam has reached at its maximum level of 4890 Megawatts as all 17 hydropower generation units of the Dam have been working properly.

Tarbela dam power generation level reached at its lowest in the beginning of winter season when the water level of Tarbela dam dropped to dead level and the power generation was also declined to 270 megawatts. But as the snow melting coupled with flood season started from July once again water reservoir increased and also improved power generation.

During last week water storage level of the dam also reached at its highest level of the year then the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, yesterday water inflow in Tarbela dam was recorded 283000 cusecs while the outflow of the water was 227300 cruces feet.

The maximum water storage capacity of Tarbela dam is 1550 feet at present water level has reached 1540 feet and power generation is also approaching its full capacity.

