Power generation of Tarbela dam reaches to its lowest during the current season

Tarbela dam reservoir Thursday produced only 854 megawatts electricity while eight power generation units were working with low capacity

TARBAILA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Tarbela dam reservoir Thursday produced only 854 megawatts electricity while eight power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 8 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 854 megawatts of electricity and nine units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded 36500 cusec feet while outflow remained 30000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 700 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in the upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan water level of the Tarbela dam reduced to 1526.22 feet and power generation is also reaching its lowest.