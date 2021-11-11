UrduPoint.com

Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduced

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:35 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced

Power generation of Tarbela Dam Thursday decreased to 565 Megawatts as 08 power generation units of the dam were working

Power generation of Tarbela Dam Thursday decreased to 565 Megawatts as 08 power generation units of the dam were working.

The water level of the Terbaila dam decreased to 1496.38.

The water level of the Terbaila dam decreased to 1496.38.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow once again started reducing and today it was 24700 cusec feet while 8 power generations units out of 17 were working with low capacity and produced 565 megawatts of electricity while 9 power units were shut down.

The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir remained 24700 cusec feet and outflow was 60000 cusecs feet which reduced the water level of the dams to 1496.38 feet.

It was also disclosed that today 700 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

