Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduced To 1432 MW

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 1432 MW

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Despite scorching heat all over the country the water inflow in Tarbela Dam on Monday reduced which also decreased the water level of the reservoir to 1434.23 feet.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, today the water inflow was recorded at 109700 cusecs feet while the outflow was 132300 and the water level of the reservoir was 1434.23 feet.

Today 10 power generation plants out of 17 have produced 1324 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and seven of them were shut down.

It was also disclosed that today 600 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation.

It is also expected that owing to the upcoming rainy season and melting of glaciers the water inflow in the Tarbela dam reservoir would increase and would raise the power generation of the dam.

On the other side, the water level of Khanpur lake has also dropped and only 18 feet above the dead level, if the situation persists then water supply to the twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi would be suspended.

According to the Khanpur dam officials, today the water level of the reservoir was recorded 1928 feet while the dead level of the lake is 1910 feet.

It was also disclosed that if dry weather conditions continue in the Hazara division then the Khanpur dam reservoir would be able to supply water to twin cities only for few days and later on it would be suspended.

Today water inflow in the dam was recorded 84 cusecs feet while the outflow was 194 cusec feet.

