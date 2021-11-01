UrduPoint.com

Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduced To 1496 MW

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:06 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 1496 MW

Power generation of Tarbela Dam on Monday decreased to 1496 Megawatts as 11 power generation units of the dam were working

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela Dam on Monday decreased to 1496 Megawatts as 11 power generation units of the dam were working.

The water level of the Terbaila dam was decreased to 1508.20.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow once again started reducing and today it was 27400 cusec feet while 11 power generations units out of 17 were working with low capacity and produced 1496 megawatts electricity while six power units were shut down.

The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir remained 27400 cusec feet and outflow was 45000 cusecs feet which reduced the water level of the dams to 1508.20 feet.

It was also informed that today 700 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam

