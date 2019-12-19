Power generation of Tarbela Dam reduced to 377 MW

Twelve power generation plants of Tarbela dam Saturday closed owing to decreased water inflow in the lake leading to reduction in power generation to 337 MW

According to the Tarbela dam officials, reason behind the decreased water inflow was reduced water level in the reservoir.

Decreased water inflow affected 12 power generation units of the dam and only 377 megawatts of electricity have been generated. The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 65 feet and water level of the dam was recorded 1475 feet.

Today, 19,000 square feet water inflow was recorded while outflow reduced from 20,000 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs that was being discharged in Ghazi Brotha canal.