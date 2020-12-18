Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 436 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarbela dam reservoir Friday produced only 436 megawatts electricity while only six power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, 6 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 436 megawatts of electricity and 11 units were shutdown.

Today, water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded at 20300 cusec feet while outflow remained at 20000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 300 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Due to the decreased water inflow after falling the temperatures in upper parts of Gilgit Baltistan the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1475.95 feet and power generation is also reaching to its lowest.