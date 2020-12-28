UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduced To 492 Megawatts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 492 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarbela dam reservoir Monday produced only 492 megawatts electricity while only six power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, 6 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 492 megawatts of electricity and 11 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded 17,900 cusec feet while outflow remained 17,300 cusec feet.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Owing to the freezing temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Hazara division water inflow decreased drastically while the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1472.46 feet and power generation is also reaching its lowest.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches updated version of IP Gatew ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

2 hours ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.