Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 492 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarbela dam reservoir Monday produced only 492 megawatts electricity while only six power generation units were working with low capacity.

According to the Tarbela dam officials, 6 out of 17 power generation units of the dam were producing 492 megawatts of electricity and 11 units were shut down.

Today water inflow in the Tarbela reservoir was recorded 17,900 cusec feet while outflow remained 17,300 cusec feet.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Owing to the freezing temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Hazara division water inflow decreased drastically while the water level of Tarbail dam also reduced to 1472.46 feet and power generation is also reaching its lowest.