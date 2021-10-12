UrduPoint.com

Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduces To 1711MW

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:00 PM

Power generation of Tarbela Dam reduces to 1711MW

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela Dam Tuesday decreased to 1711 Megawatts, as 11 power generating units of the dam were working. The water level of the Terbaila dam was also decreased to 1512.10 feet.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow once again reduced to 49200 cusecs while 11 power generating units out of 17 were working with low capacity and generating 1711 megawatts.

The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir remained 49200 cusecs and outflow was 50000 cusecs, which reduced the water level of the dams to 1512.10 feet.

It was also disclosed that today 700 cusecs of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

