Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Reduces To 440 MW

Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:22 PM

Nine power generation units of Tarbela dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has reached 440 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Nine power generation units of Tarbela dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has reached 440 megawatts.

According to the details, the water level of the Tarbela dam has reached 1409.52 feet, where eight power generation units are producing electricity 440 megawatts and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbela power production reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 440 megawatts as only 9 units out of 17 are producing power.

Water inflow in the dam was 16800 cusecs whereas outflow from Tarbela dam was 24000 cusecs feet while the water level of the dam reached 1409.2 feet.

It is expected that the water inflow situation will improve after March when the temperature will rise and snow melting would speed up.

It was also disclosed that today 500 cusecs of water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water to some areas of KP for irrigation

