Power Generation Of Tarbela Dam Surpasses Its Installed Capacity By 105 Megawatts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Power generation of Tarbela dam surpasses its installed capacity by 105 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam surpassed its installed capacity of 4888 megawatts and produced 4993 megawatts of electricity on Monday.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, 105 megawatts of extra electricity was produced by the 17 power generations units of the dam where the installed capacity was only 4888.

Owing to the huge increase in water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir which was 314500 cusec feet and outflow was 234500 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1524 feet.

During the last two weeks, water storage level and power production of the dam also increased while during last week after reaching the dangerous level the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus.

All 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4993 megawatts of electricity. It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

The maximum water storage capacity of Tarbela dam is 1550 feet at present water level has reached 1524 feet, it is expected that in the coming few days the dam would reach its maximum storage capacity as it has crossed its installed capacity of production.

