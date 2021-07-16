UrduPoint.com
Power Generation Of Tarbela Increases To 3585 Megawatts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Power generation of Tarbela increases to 3585 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam Friday reached 3585 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir slightly increased to 1457.68 feet.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water inflow increased to 206000 cusecs feet due to monsoon heavy downpour while the outflow was 145000 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1457.68 feet.

16 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 1445.13 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and only one of them was shut down.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Water inflow in the dam also increased during the last few days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat, water level in the Tarbail dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Electricity Water Dam

