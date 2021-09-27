Power generation of Tarbla dam decreased to 3283 MW

The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Monday has reduced to 1515.72 feet while power production also declined to 3283 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The water level of Tarbela Dam reservoir Monday has reduced to 1515.72 feet while power production also declined to 3283 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela dam spokesperson, water inflow and power production once again started reducing and today it was 4020 megawatts where 16 power generations units out of 17 were working with full capacity and one power unit was shut down.

The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir which remained 75000 cusec feet and outflow was 110000 cusecs.

It was also disclosed that today no water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.