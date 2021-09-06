UrduPoint.com

Power Generation Of Terbela Dam Surpasses Its Installed Capacity On 5th Consecutive Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Power generation of Terbela dam surpasses its installed capacity on 5th consecutive day

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The storage capacity of Tarbela Dam reservoir on Monday reduced to 1538.62 feet while power production once again surpassed to its installed capacity and recorded 4901 megawatts.

According to Tarbela dam spokesperson, 17 power generations units of the dam were producing 13 megawatts of extra electricity whereas the installed capacity of the dam is only 4888.

From last Thursday the power generation of Tarbela dam remained ahead of installed capacity where on Thursday it was 4947 MW, on Friday it was 4949 MW and today it was 4901 MW.

The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir remained 95200 cusec feet and outflow was 170000 cusec feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1538.

62 feet.

During the last two weeks, water storage level and power production of the dam also increased while during last week after reaching the dangerous level the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus.

All 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4901 megawatts of electricity. It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam

Recent Stories

UAE Government Development and the Future Office l ..

UAE Government Development and the Future Office launched the &#039;Futureneers& ..

2 minutes ago
 21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry o ..

21 companies to offer ICV certificates: Ministry of Industry and Advanced Techno ..

2 minutes ago
 Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

Misbah and Waqar step down from coaching roles

13 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membershi ..

UAE&#039;s Al Harbi wins ECAHO&#039;s EC membership

17 minutes ago
 SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision ..

SEHA postpones the implementation of the decision related to Al Hosn Green Pass

17 minutes ago
 28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.