Power generation projects fetch over $ 22 bln foreign direct investment so far

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of over $ 22 billion has been made through the commissioning of some 42 power generation projects based on multiple fuels and technologies so far.

These multi-billion Dollars projects have been materialized by Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) with an accumulative capacity of 19,261 MW electricity, sources told APP here Thursday.

Apart from these power generation projects, an amount of $ 1.65 billion has been invested by commissioning a mega HVDC Transmission Line Project while $ 688 million has been invested in Power Project at Jamshoro.

Similarly, they said that foreign investment of $ 1.604 billion has been made by foreign investors in the development of wind and Solar Power Projects in Pakistan in the last 10 years.

