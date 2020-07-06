Power generation surges to 24,000 MW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division Monday said that the available power generation stood at 24,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,628 MW at 1330 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division Monday said that the available power generation stood at 24,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,628 MW at 1330 hours.

He said there was no power shortfall and all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement issued here.