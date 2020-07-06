UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Generation Surges To 24,000 MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:34 PM

Power generation surges to 24,000 MW

The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division Monday said that the available power generation stood at 24,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,628 MW at 1330 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division Monday said that the available power generation stood at 24,000 MW against the recorded system demand of 23,628 MW at 1330 hours.

He said there was no power shortfall and all Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were getting electricity from the national grid station as per their demands, said a statement issued here.

Related Topics

Electricity All From

Recent Stories

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

6 minutes ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

6 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

21 minutes ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

41 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.