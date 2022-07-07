(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :National Assembly Acting Speaker Zahid Akram Durani on Thursday said that power generation through renewable sources is necessary for environmental conservation.

"There are ample opportunities for investment in various economic sectors in Pakistan, especially in the energy sector. Energy from renewable sources is not only cheap but also environment friendly".

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Green Energy Plantation Company Limited, Dheerasak Suwannayos, who called on him, said a news release.

The Acting Speaker said that Pakistan has tremendous potential to generate energy from solar, wind, and municipal solid waste.

He said that the government is taking steps to increase investment in power generation projects from solid waste in major cities and industrial zones, especially in Rashkai Special Economic Zone.

He said that the present government was taking steps for environmental protection. He appreciated the role of Green Energy Plantation Company Limited in Pakistan.

Dheerasak Suwannayos, Chief Executive, Green Energy Company Limited, briefed Acting Speaker about the objectives of his company and said that his company is keenly interested in investing in green energy projects such as solar, wind, and municipal projects in Pakistan.

He appreciated the concessions given by the present government for green energy projects which would enable Pakistan to get cheap and pollution-free electricity.

He said that generating electricity from furnace oil and coal releases toxic gases such as carbon monoxide, which is not only harmful to human health but also harms, the ozone layer.