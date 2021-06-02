UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Power Hungry' Bilawal Has No Pain For Public: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

'Power hungry' Bilawal has no pain for public: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had nothing to do with the problems faced by the common folks as his key priority was to come into power.

Commenting on Bilawal's anti-government remarks, the minister, in a statement, lashed out at the PPP for worsening socio-economic conditions of the people living across Sindh.

The PPP co-chairman should justify his party's rule in the province amid deteriorating law and order there, he added.

Farrukh said there was 'political dishonesty' involved in non-implementation of urban and rural quota system for distribution of 40 and 60 per cent resources respectively despite lapse of decades.

The densely populated areas in the province, he added, were presenting a sorry picture with piles of garbage and overflowing sewers, while the provincial government seemed to be least interested in resolving issues.

The people of Karachi, particularly, were at loss to know why the sewerage lines across the city were not being rehabilitated and the water meant to supply through pipelines, was instead provided to the tankers 'mafia' for making bucks, he said.

The PPP co-chairman, he said, should also elucidate as to why the government schools in the city were in dilapidated condition, while roads were broken despite utilization of additional funds worth millions of rupees on their rehabilitation.

Bilawal should explain as to why his government had allowed land and china cutting 'mafias' to encroach on roads, sports grounds and parks of Karachi.

"Who will provide recreational facilities and healthy environment to the mega city's youth" as all the civic bodies, including municipal, fire brigade, health, education, land and rescue departments, were dysfunctional, he added.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would present a people- friendly budget for next fiscal year.

The Federal board of Revenue had collected record Rs 4,170 billion tax during the ongoing financial year despite limited economic activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Fire Sports Education Water Law And Order China Budget Pakistan Peoples Party FBR All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

1 minute ago

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an event t ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank, Commercial Bank of Duba ..

31 minutes ago

Germany supports Libyan COVID-19 vaccination drive ..

22 minutes ago

Ukrainian gov't to provide more financial aid to p ..

22 minutes ago

Japan Pledges to Secure 1.6Bln Vaccine Doses for C ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.