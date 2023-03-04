UrduPoint.com

'Power-hungry' Imran Khan Anxious To Enter Power Corridors; Shazia Marri

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

'Power-hungry' Imran Khan anxious to enter power corridors; Shazia Marri

KHANGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri termed PTI government responsible for worsening of economic situation of the country saying that even then power-hungry Imran Khan was anxious to enter power corridors again.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the Dynamic Registry Center under the BISP at Khangarh, Shazia Marri said that the PTI chairman contested from six Constituencies of National Assembly in by-elections, but not willing to be part of the Parliament.

She recalled that IK used to say that he would commit suicide rather going to IMF, but his previous government inked numerous agreements with the Fund.

She said that the inflation crossed all the limits due to poor policies of PTI government adding that Mr Niazi should think for the country.

The minister said that the incumbent government extended relief even in hard times the country was undergoing, adding that the BISP beneficiaries would get 25 percent extra in quarterly installment.

She informed that the government had provided Rs 70 billions for flood victims. The government was trying to prevent the country from default, she expressed.

Shazia Marri said that Pakistan People's Party was ready for elections as it was the requirement of the Constitution, adding that PPP's last government had provided economic assistance to lakh of families by providing income support.

The political opponents criticized BISP, despite of appreciating the Programme by the United Nations.

It was the constitutional responsibility of the government to support the poor, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf United Nations Poor Flood Parliament Suicide Khangarh Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

27 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

46 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

57 minutes ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

2 hours ago
 PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fi ..

PM affirms fraternal ties with Qatar in diverse fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.