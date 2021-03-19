Power lines passing through houses being shifted: IESCO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Ch. Abdul Razzaq Friday said that electricity wires passing through the houses are shifting to safer locations to protect human lives and property.

The Chief said that so far 7964 such points pointed out by IESCO field formations and customers, said a statement issued here Friday.

He said that our operation and construction formations have secured 7019 points by shifting power costing Rs 1158.338 million lines to safe location.

The Chief said that we were committed to making live and property safe of valued customers in all circumstances.

He requested valued customers to avoid construction under or close to power installations as this was not only a dangerous act for human life but also a criminal act.

The CEO said that for shifting/removal of such power line customers could report to relevant SDO office or could call at Central Complainant & Monitoring Cell IESCO, Islamabad telephone numbers 051-9252933-6.