Power load-shedding due to technical reasons: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the power load-shedding in the country is due to technical reasons.

Responding to a statement of PML-N central leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Dr Shahbaz Gill said, today questions are being raised by those who are the root cause of the energy crisis.

The most expensive electricity was generated in the past for personal gains, he said adding, it was fact that no money was spent on transmission lines.

The power outages, taking place are due to technical reasons as some power plants are generating less electricity due to dry docking of an RLNG terminal, he said and informed that restoration of RLNG supply in a few days would improve power generation.

Low flow of water in Tarbela Dam is also one of the reasons for load-shedding.

The government was taking effective steps to end the energy crisis. A new electricity policy had approved. The main objective of which was to improve and expand the power transmission system on a low cost and transparent basis.

Tarbela Dam would soon start generating electricity according to its capacity, he said.

Circular debt has decreased by Rs 360 billion as compared to last financial year, Dr Shahbaz Gill said adding, the government has successfully overcome circular debt crisis as only Rs 177 billion increase in circular debt is expected this year owing to the effective steps taken by the government. While last year, this increase was Rs 538 billion, the Special Assistant added.