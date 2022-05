Power loadshedding notice issued

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday issued power shutdown notice for different parts of provincial metropolis due to repair works on electricity feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday issued power shutdown notice for different parts of provincial metropolis due to repair works on electricity feeders.

In a press statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on May 16, 19, 23, 26, and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV University Campus, Canal Town, Regi, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad, Abdara, Achini, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, PAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi, and Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on May 15, 18, 22, 25, 29 and 30 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Road Grid Station on May 16, 18, 24, 26 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochian, Mathara, Shahi Bala, Shahgai Industrial, Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation, Marbal Chowk, and New Machini feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on May 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba , Urmarh, Hazarkhwani, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, and Akhoon Abad feeders will face inconvenience.