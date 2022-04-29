UrduPoint.com

Power Loadshedding To Be Reduced Till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 12:22 AM

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

Minister of Energy Engineer Khuram Dastgir on Thursday said the present government was making all out efforts to reduce power loadshedding till Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of Energy Engineer Khuram Dastgir on Thursday said the present government was making all out efforts to reduce power loadshedding till Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to overcome all the national issues as soon as possible.

He hoped that power loadshedding would be controlled in the coming days as fuel had reached the country and it would be distributed to production plants soon.

The minister said the previous government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for loadshedding in the country in real sense as LNG and Furnace oil were not provided to the production plants.

He said the PTI was also responsible for inflation in the country as prices of sugar, wheat, gas, flour and furtiliser had increased during its government tenure due to wrong policies.

