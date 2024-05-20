Power Loom Factory Gutted
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The precious items in a power loom factory were reduced to ashes in the
area of Nishatabad police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokemsan said on Monday that the fire erupted in the factory on
Jhumra Road near Shams Abad due to a short-circuit.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery.
On information, the fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control after
hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
