Power loom factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The precious items in a power loom factory were reduced to ashes in the

area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokemsan said on Monday that the fire erupted in the factory on

Jhumra Road near Shams Abad due to a short-circuit.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery.

On information, the fire fighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control after

hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.