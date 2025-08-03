Open Menu

Power Loom Factory Gutted, 3 Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Power loom factory gutted, 3 injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Precious material in a power loom factory was reduced to ashes while three workers sustained burn injuries in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Con Machine in a power loom factory caught fire due to short-circuiting on Dagranwan Road in Rasool Pura.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot in addition to inflicting serious burn injuries to three workers including Khurram (38), Maqbool (65) and Ashraf (61).

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. It also shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid on the spot, he added.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

14 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

29 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

30 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

56 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

59 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

60 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan