Power loom factory gutted, 3 injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Precious material in a power loom factory was reduced to ashes while three workers sustained burn injuries in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Con Machine in a power loom factory caught fire due to short-circuiting on Dagranwan Road in Rasool Pura.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot in addition to inflicting serious burn injuries to three workers including Khurram (38), Maqbool (65) and Ashraf (61).

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. It also shifted the victims to Allied Hospital-I after providing them first aid on the spot, he added.