Power loom factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Precious material and machinery of a power-loom factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a fire erupted in a power-loom factory situated at Pannu Chowk due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery of the factory.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.