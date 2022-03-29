UrduPoint.com

Power Loom Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Power loom gutted in faisalabad

Precious material of a power loom was reduced to ashes, in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Precious material of a power loom was reduced to ashes, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Tuesday that fire erupted in a power loom situated at Bilal Nagar due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery present in the factory.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station

Recent Stories

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

1 minute ago
 Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

1 minute ago
 Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Rus ..

Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

1 minute ago
 Man commits suicide in faisalabad

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in ..

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in April - Study

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disag ..

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disagreement within the family

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>