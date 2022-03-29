Power loom gutted in faisalabad

Precious material of a power loom was reduced to ashes, in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Precious material of a power loom was reduced to ashes, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Tuesday that fire erupted in a power loom situated at Bilal Nagar due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material and machinery present in the factory.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control afterhectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.