UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Loom Owners Demand Zero Duty On Yarn Import

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Power Loom owners demand zero duty on yarn import

MULTAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Power Looms Association (APPLA) President Khaliq Qandeel Sindhu Monday demanded zero-rated import duty on yarn pleading that prices of yarn have risen by Rs 6000-8000 in the domestic market leaving Pakistani fabric at a disadvantageous position.

Talking to APP here, he said the price of a 45-kg bag of Acrylic yarn and other raw material that was Rs 24000 a month ago was now selling at over Rs 32000 making it almost impossible for the power looms owners to prepare fabric at old price and resultantly their supply contract were cancelled.

He said that in addition to acrylic, the prices of polyester, linen and cotton yarn also registered surge in price by Rs 6000-8000 per bag.

He claimed that around 50,000 power looms have been closed in Multan district due to rise in yarn price leaving many workers jobless.

He said that fabric smuggling into Pakistan was leaving locally prepared fabric uncompetitive while bulk export of yarn was also a factor behind rise in yarn's domestic price.

He demanded that in addition to allowing zero rated import duty, steps should also be taken to plug chances of smuggling and export of yarn be discouraged by increasing duty to protect the local industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Import Price Market Cotton All Industry

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

29 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

56 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.