Power Loom owners demand zero duty on yarn import

MULTAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Power Looms Association (APPLA) President Khaliq Qandeel Sindhu Monday demanded zero-rated import duty on yarn pleading that prices of yarn have risen by Rs 6000-8000 in the domestic market leaving Pakistani fabric at a disadvantageous position.

Talking to APP here, he said the price of a 45-kg bag of Acrylic yarn and other raw material that was Rs 24000 a month ago was now selling at over Rs 32000 making it almost impossible for the power looms owners to prepare fabric at old price and resultantly their supply contract were cancelled.

He said that in addition to acrylic, the prices of polyester, linen and cotton yarn also registered surge in price by Rs 6000-8000 per bag.

He claimed that around 50,000 power looms have been closed in Multan district due to rise in yarn price leaving many workers jobless.

He said that fabric smuggling into Pakistan was leaving locally prepared fabric uncompetitive while bulk export of yarn was also a factor behind rise in yarn's domestic price.

He demanded that in addition to allowing zero rated import duty, steps should also be taken to plug chances of smuggling and export of yarn be discouraged by increasing duty to protect the local industry.